Najib, Rosmah give statements on audio recordings to Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor have given their statements to Bukit Aman federal police headquarters on the audio recordings released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Rosmah’s lawyers, Rajivan Nambiar and Mohamed Reza Rahim, told reporters the couple arrived at Bukit Aman at 10.30am and left an hour later.

“Najib gave his statement at 10.30am while Rosmah’s statement was taken at 10.45am,” Rajivan said..

The investigation is being conducted by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit.

He said the couple would cooperate with the police in their investigation.

Rajivan also confirmed that Najib and Rosmah would give a statement to MACC at 2.30pm.

On Jan 8, MACC released an audio recording of a conversation allegedly involving leakage of information from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to Najib, when he was the prime minister, and recordings of several other phone conversations in connection with investigations into the 1MDB and SRC International Sdn Bhd scandals.

Besides Najib, the conversations allegedly involved Rosmah, former MACC chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad, a foreign figure and several other individuals.

It was reported that police had recorded statements from 12 witnesses to facilitate investigations into the nine audio recordings.

Those who have had their statements recorded include Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Najib’s principal private secretary Shukry Mohd Salleh and a former special officer to Najib, Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin.



