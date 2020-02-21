Parliamentary coordinators to monitor all projects in Sarawak

KUCHING: The newly appointed parliamentary coordinators for Sarawak must monitor and ensure all development projects in the state run smoothly, including those funded by the state government, says Works Minister Baru Bian.

“I believe they should have a role to ensure that all announced projects by the federal and state governments are properly carried out.

“All projects, regardless of whether they are under the federal or state government are implemented using public funds.

“Therefore, it is important to make sure they are carried out properly,” he said at the appointment of the 19 parliamentary coordinators in Sarawak here today.

Baru, who is also the chairman of the Sarawak state development action council for the federal government, said the parliamentary coordinators represented the Pakatan Harapan in parliamentary seats held by the state government representatives.

The parliamentary coordinators will ensure programmes and projects under the federal government’s five-year development plan are carried out properly, he said.

“We want to ensure the people of Sarawak are not left behind in terms of development.”

Baru said these parliamentary coordinators are also responsible for strengthening the relationship between the federal government and the people since the state is ruled by Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

The Selangau MP also said each parliamentary coordinator, who represented his or her respective constituency, would receive the prime minister’s special allocation of RM500,000 annually, subject to the approval of the director-general of the Implementation Coordination Unit in the Prime Minister’s Department and the state development director.

“This special allocation has to be utilised during the current year, in accordance with the prime minister’s directive.”

As it involves public funds, stipulated guidelines will be strictly followed, he added.



