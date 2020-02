PETALING JAYA: RON95 and RON97 petrol prices will increase by two sen a lltre at midnight, the finance ministry announced today.

RON95 will go up to RM2.08 from RM2.06 while RON97 will increase to RM2.38 from RM2.36.

The price of diesel remains unchanged at RM2.14 per litre.

The new prices will take effect from midnight till Feb 28.