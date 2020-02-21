Rat droppings, carcasses found at 3 George Town restaurants

GEORGE TOWN: Rat droppings and carcasses were found in the kitchens of several restaurants during an operation here yesterday .

Of the six premises inspected, three were ordered to close for 14 days during the four-hour operation carried out by the Penang Island City Council’s (MBPP) licensing division.

Seven compound notices for a total of RM420 were issued. In addition, the council’s urban services department issued a RM500 compound for dumping waste into a drain.

“The premises were ordered to close because of the presence of rats, cockroaches and carcasses, and contamination,” council environmental health officer M Bawani said.

She said the department would carry out follow-up inspections to ensure the owners cleaned up their premises.

Bawani also said eight operations had been carried out by the council since Nov 1 last year, during which 21 of the 28 premises checked were ordered to close, and 33 compound notices amounting to RM2,500 issued.



