Taman Desa group rebuts FT minister over condo’s development order

PETALING JAYA: The Protect Taman Desa Coalition has disputed a statement by Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad over the development order for a condominium block in Taman Desa that partially collapsed last week.

Khalid had said the stop-work order was issued only for the condominium project known as The Address 2 as the other building had a different development order.

M Gunasekar, the coalition’s media coordinator, maintained that the same development order was issued for The Address 1 and The Address 2. This was based on the project boards, which carried the same approval reference number and date of approval.

Both blocks also share the same developer, consultants and contractor.

Citing the development order’s reference number, Gunasekar said it was clearly stated that the approval was granted for two phases of construction, involving two 37-floor blocks of condominiums.

“As such, Protect Taman Desa Coalition is puzzled over the minister’s statement over the development order unless there is something they are trying to hide from the public.

“We, therefore, request Khalid to clarify the matter,” Gunasekar told FMT.

If the two projects truly have different development orders, he said, it meant the signboards at the sites were misleading. In that case, he questioned why the relevant regulatory bodies had not bothered to rectify it.

Maxim Holdings, the developer of the 37-storey condominium block, confirmed on Friday evening that part of the swimming pool on the 6th floor had collapsed – trapping two Bangladeshi workers, who were later rescued and sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment.

A stop-work order was issued to the contractor while Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the condominium’s sales licence would be suspended until investigations were completed.

The residents are concerned that a similar collapse could occur if construction work continues before the investigations are completed, stressing that the sites are located close to occupied condominium units and a school.

The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health is probing the cause of the collapse. This probe is expected to take about a month.



