AG’s action mocks police integrity, says Umno

PETALING JAYA: The attorney-general’s decision to drop charges against 12 people in the LTTE case makes a mockery of integrity and competence of the police force, according to an Umno leader.

Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the police had all this while said they made the arrests based on evidence gathered from thorough investigations in their crackdown on sympathisers of the now-defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

Khaled also wondered if the attorney-general would review the case against others detained under the Sosma security law, including people charged with supporting Islamic State and Jemaah Islamiyyah.

He said Thomas had stated in the LTTE case that there was “no realistic prospect” of obtaining convictions of those who had in possession pictures and items of people that they idolised.

Khaled, a former federal minister, said the criminal charges against the 12 people in the LTTE case – two of whom are DAP politicians – had been brought by the attorney-general’s department itself.

“So what rationale can the attorney-general offer that could preserve the integrity of the actions by the police and the prosecutors, which was in line with the law?” he said in a statement.

This, Khaled said was one of the many implications of Tommy Thomas’ move to drop the charges yesterday.

Thomas said there was “no realistic prospect” for obtaining the conviction of the 12 accused under any of the 34 charges brought against them.

The men have been detained since October under Security Offences (Special Measures) Act, or Sosma, over their alleged links to the LTTE, a militant organisation that tried to create an independent Tamil state in Sri Lanka.

The 12 included Melaka state executive councillor G Saminathan, who is assemblyman for Gadek, and P Gunasekaran, assemblymna for Seremban Jaya.

All 12 have denied their involvement in LTTE. They said that flags, posters and pictures found in their possession had only meant that they sympathised with the plight of the Tamil minority in Sri Lanka.

Khaled said the attorney-general’s decision called into question the integrity of the various security forces and legal institutions.

“What is more worrying is the impact on strategies to eradicate terrorism in Malaysia.”

He said the federal government would need to review its policies in combating terrorism, noting that possessing material linked to terrorist organisations was an offence in many countries, including Malaysia.

“Tommy Thomas’s decision clearly contravenes the global consensus when it comes to curbing radicalism and anti-terrorism policies,” Khaled said.



