Give APs to cooperatives, says Koprojaya chief

PUTRAJAYA: The government should extend the issuance of import licences for foreign vehicles or approved permits (AP) to cooperatives, which will be an economic opportunity for the sector, according to a stakeholder here.

Koperasi Profesional Putrajaya Bhd chairman Mohd Arif Adenan made the call in regard to Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement yesterday that the AP will be maintained in the National Automotive Policy.

“So we hope the government will review the issuance of AP and also offer it to cooperatives,” he told the media after the opening of Koprojaya’s annual meeting today by the Chief Secretary, Mohd Zuki Ali.

Mohd Arif said Koprojaya has assets and finances of around RM14 million and if given the AP, is capable of running the business albeit with the expertise of the cooperative’s members.

He said Koprojaya has a membership of about 2,000 comprising young civil servants with a bachelor’s degree and above.

He said the cooperative plans to open a necessity goods distribution centre in Putrajaya later this year, to cater to residents in the area.

“Koprojaya intends to make Putrajaya an example in the implementation of government policies such as a well-operated fair price hub that could then be expanded to other places,” he said.

He said the distribution centre would be operated online where customers could order essential items and opt to pick them up at the appointed time or use a direct delivery service.



