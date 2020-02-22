Najib, Rosmah and daughter inspect seized 1MDB items for 3 hours

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak, his wife Rosmah Mansor and their daughter, Nooryana Najwa, were at Bank Negara today to physically inspect items linked to the 1MDB fund scandal that were seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Amran Yaacob, deputy chief of the Anti-Money Laundering Investigation Team at the secretariat of the inspector-general of police, said the three family members, who arrived at the bank at 9.15am, spent more than three hours inspecting the items.

“They were accompanied by their respective lawyers and the process went well,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Last Feb 3, judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ordered the prosecution to allow Najib, Rosmah and Nooryana to physically inspect the items, which were kept in a vault at Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

He made the order with the condition that the inspection be conducted at premises designated by the prosecution, and only once, within two weeks from the date of the order.

After the order expired on Feb 17, the prosecution applied for an extension of time, with today being one of the dates submitted for the three family members to inspect the confiscated items.



