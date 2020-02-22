NGO lodges police report over death threat against Mujahid

KUALA LUMPUR: An NGO today lodged a police report against five people over Facebook postings that included a death threat against Mujahid Yusof Rawa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department who handles Islamic affairs.

The report was lodged by Pertubuhan Gerakan Martabat Pejuang Negara (GMPN), whose president Razali Zakaria said a man had posted a statement on Facebook recently that read: “Mujahid ini patut dibunuh memang manusia terbangsat di dunia” (Mujahid deserves to die, the most despicable human being in the world).

Razali said GMPN also named four others in its police report and accused them of posting statements that could threaten security and incite others to do the same.

He spoke to reporters after lodging the police report at the Dang Wangi police station here.

Dang Wangi deputy district police chief Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed that the police had received the report.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for spreading fake news.



