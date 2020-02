PUTRAJAYA: Pakatan Harapan’s top leaders today agreed not to fix a specific date on Dr Mahathir Mohamad to hand over power to Anwar Ibrahim.

“The agreement is that it is up to me when to resign,” Mahathir told reporters today.

At the same conference, Anwar said he too agreed with the decision.

“In the meantime, I will have to be patient,” the PKR president said.

MORE TO COME