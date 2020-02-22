Power transition agreed upon, focus now is on issues facing country, says DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: After Pakatan Harapan’s decision on the power transition issue last night, the government will now focus on addressing problems and issues facing the country, especially the impact of the Covid-19 infection on the economy, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said.

She said the issue of the handing over of the prime minister’s post by Dr Mahathir Mohamad to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim had been agreed upon by the PH presidential council.

“We will focus on the impact of Covid-19 on the country. The issue on the power transition had been agreed to last night and it was set after Apec (the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be here in November),” she told reporters after flagging off participants at the “Kayuhan Kasih Mesra Fun Ride with the DPM” here today.

Wan Azizah, who is also the Pandan MP, joined about 500 participants in the fun ride organised by the Ampang Community Cycling Club.

She said the event was to promote healthy living for people from all walks of life and age groups.



