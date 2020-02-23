2 fined for criminal threat against TV3 journalist

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two men were fined by the Magistrate’s Court here today after they pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation, through social media, against a TV3 broadcast journalist last month.

Magistrate Nordiana Abd Aziz ordered Mohd Ariff Fahmi Ab Ghani, 33, to pay RM5,000, in default six months’ jail, while Muhammad Muzammer Zamri, 30, was ordered to pay RM4,000 or five months’ in jail in default.

The two men committed the offence against Mohd Ishak Abdillah Ngah, 38, through the Gabungan Anak Terengganu (Original) Facebook account on Jan 1, between 10am and 3.01pm.

They were charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of two years or a fine, or both, on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Nabihah Hanin Ayim appeared for the prosecution while the duo was unrepresented.



