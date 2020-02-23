After palace meet, eyes turn to PJ gathering

PETALING JAYA: Attention has turned to a gathering of political leaders here after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) dampened feverish political speculation by saying that Dr Mahathir Mohamad was not expected to hold a press conference tonight.

A source at the PMO said the prime minister had not gone to Istana Negara to seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as widely speculated earlier today, and said that Mahathir would not be holding a press conference tonight.

However, political leaders from Umno, PAS, PPBM and PKR were seen gathering at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya hotel, the venue where Pakatan Harapan (PH) announced its historic election victory in 2018.

The political movements all day strengthened speculation about the fall of the PH coalition, comprising DAP, PKR, PPBM and Amanah, and the formation of a new coalition around PPBM, Umno, PAS and some from PKR. The new coalition had been speculatively named “Pakatan Nasional”.

PKR deputy president Azmin Ali and his supporters had been gathering at the hotel earlier in the day and have said a dinner would be held with political leaders across the spectrum.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was seen entering the hotel this evening. Others who entered separately included parliamentary opposition leader and Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Mahathir was reported to have returned to his home in Seri Kembangan after a meeting with members of his PPBM party. He had been expected to attend the dinner at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya, but a source at the PM’s Office said he would not be there.

The various political movements, including the sight of about 30 VIP vehicles entering Istana Negara, had strengthened speculation that a change of federal government would be taking place, with MPs from PPBM, Umno, PAS and some from PKR.

Supporters of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim were gathered at his home in Segambut for a prayer session.

Among the senior PKR members present at Anwar’s residence for the weekly prayer session were PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil, secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, PKR Youth leader Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye, Water and Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar, and Wong Chen, MP for Subang.

A PKR leader said Anwar would hold a meeting with party leaders at 11pm.



