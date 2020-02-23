Anwar supporters gather for prayers as PH’s end nears

PETALING JAYA: PKR has called on supporters of its president, Anwar Ibrahim, to rally at his home in Segambut this evening in light of talk that supporters of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad are planning a new political realignment.

In a Facebook post on its official page, PKR said: “They plan, God (Allah) also plans. God is the best planner.”

The invitation called on supporters to attend a prayer session at his residence at 6pm.

This comes in the wake of two private meetings held in Petaling Jaya today — one involving PPBM leaders and another involving PKR members aligned to deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Azmin and some nine PKR leaders and MPs aligned to him arrived at the Petaling Jaya Sheraton hotel this morning. Separately, PPBM’s top leaders met at the party’s headquarters at Yayasan Selangor, just a few minutes away.

It was understood that the PPBM leaders, including Mahathir, would later join Azmin and others at the Sheraton for an “important announcement”.

The announcement could effectively see DAP losing its federal power, with Malay-based parties playing a dominant role under a new coalition.

Tension has been building in Pakatan Harapan as PKR, DAP and Amanah leaders stepped up pressure on Mahathir to fix a date for handing over power to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Today’s development comes less than 48 hours after a midnight press conference on Friday in which a visibly stern Mahathir declared that he was still in charge, and that PH partners had given him the trust to remain as prime minister for as long as he wanted.

Last month, FMT reported that private meetings between Mahathir and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang might foreshadow the realignment of political power in Putrajaya, a move that might sideline DAP and, more specifically, thwart Anwar’s prime ministerial ambitions.

The new alignment would bring together forces aligned to Mahathir with the clout that PAS holds in the northern Malay heartland.

Earlier this month, Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam raised the possibility of a new coalition called “Pakatan Nasional” taking shape.



