Liquidation notice is for defunct MAS, airline clarifies

By
Bernama
-
Malaysia Airlines Bhd took over as the national flag carrier in 2015 from Malaysia Airlines Systems Bhd.

KUALA LUMPUR: The notice of appointment of an interim liquidator making the rounds on social media is for the now-defunct Malaysia Airlines Systems Bhd (MAS) and not Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB), the airline has clarified.

“This is the liquidation of the old company, MAS. MAB is a separate legal entity,” an MAB spokesman told Bernama when asked about the newspaper advertisement, adding that it has nothing to do with MAB.

The newspaper advertisement on the appointment of an interim liquidator for MAS.

As part of a recovery plan, MAB took over MAS as the national flag carrier on Sept 1, 2015.

MAB is owned entirely by the government, through sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, which is currently looking for a strategic partner for the airline.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR