Liquidation notice is for defunct MAS, airline clarifies

KUALA LUMPUR: The notice of appointment of an interim liquidator making the rounds on social media is for the now-defunct Malaysia Airlines Systems Bhd (MAS) and not Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB), the airline has clarified.

“This is the liquidation of the old company, MAS. MAB is a separate legal entity,” an MAB spokesman told Bernama when asked about the newspaper advertisement, adding that it has nothing to do with MAB.

As part of a recovery plan, MAB took over MAS as the national flag carrier on Sept 1, 2015.

MAB is owned entirely by the government, through sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, which is currently looking for a strategic partner for the airline.



