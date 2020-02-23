MCA to ‘present case’ to Dr M on TAR UC grant tomorrow, says Wee

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has agreed to meet MCA over a matching grant for Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC), party president Wee Ka Siong said.

Confirming a news report by The Star that the meeting is set to take place tomorrow at Putrajaya, Wee told FMT he had written to Mahathir in the latter’s capacity as acting education minister last month.

He said Mahathir’s office responded on Feb 10 and fixed the date of the meeting.

“The response was very prompt. We are thankful to him as he views the issue seriously,” Wee said when contacted.

“I am going to present our case to the prime minister.”

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has maintained that MCA should relinquish control of TAR UC as a condition for receiving RM30 million as a government grant.

This led to a war of words between MCA leaders, including Wee, and Lim.

Lim later said the government had approved an annual allocation of at least RM30 million for a trust fund, to be managed by the Tunku Abdul Rahman Alumni Association (TAA).

He said the channelling of funds from the trust fund to TAR UC would only happen if MCA leaders relinquished their ownership, administration and positions in the educational institution’s board of trustees and board of governors.

Today, Wee said he did not want to preempt anything on the outcome of tomorrow’s meeting when asked if he was hopeful the grant would be given.

“At least, we have been given a chance to voice out our grievances and seek his help to resolve the matter,” he said.



