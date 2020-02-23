Najib ‘confirms’ Umno MPs signed up for new coalition

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has reportedly confirmed that Umno MPs have signed statutory declarations backing the formation of a new political coalition.

Najib was quoted by The Malaya Post website as saying that they had agreed, with conditions, to the formation of the coalition by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

However, he did not state what conditions were attached to the declarations.

Speculation is that the new coalition will be called Perikatan Nasional or Pakatan Nasional.

The report about Najib’s confirmation came amidst political movements today involving party leaders of PPBM, PAS, Umno and some from PKR aligned to the party’s deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Separate meetings were held by the party leaderships of PPBM and Umno, as well as by Azmin’s camp, and the presence of a fleet of VIP vehicles at Istana Negara heightened expectation about a new coalition being formed.

Party leaders and MPs from PKR, PPBM, Umno and PAS also gathered at a dinner at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya. However, Mahathir was not present.

Supporters of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim were gathered at his home in Segambut for a prayer session, where he confirmed that there had been an attempt to betray Pakatan Harapan.



