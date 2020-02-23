No concrete proof of higher Covid-19 death rate among men, says deputy minister

IPOH: A study claiming that men seem to have a weaker immune response to Covid-19 has yet to be fully proven, Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said.

He said the health ministry will not draw any conclusions until further detailed studies are done.

“We are all studying the virus through a ‘characteristic’ approach, although scientists do have their own theories. We need more time for detailed studies before we can confirm anything.

“Yes, statistically speaking, more men are dying from the disease but whether this means they are more susceptible, we do not know for sure yet,” he told reporters at a Chinese New Year dinner organised by the Perak-based Small-and-Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs).

Foreign reports had said that the death rate among men, at 2.8%, was higher than women at 1.7%.



