KUALA LUMPUR: Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah less than an hour after Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported to have submitted his resignation letter as the prime minister.

The PKR president arrived at 2.32pm.

His audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also comes on the heels of PPBM pulling out of the ruling coalition.

A handful for PKR supporters has gathered outside the main entrance of the palace.