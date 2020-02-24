Anwar in late-night talks with Pakatan comrades

PETALING JAYA: Anwar Ibrahim is meeting other political leaders from Pakatan Harapan component parties PKR, DAP and Amanah tonight, according to his aide

The meeting comes after a day of intense political speculation about the collapse of Pakatan Harapan and the formation of a new coalition by PPBM, Umno, PAS and some from PKR.

Anwar, who is PKR president, had said this evening that there had been an attempt to betray Pakatan Harapan and speculated that some changes might be announced tomorrow.

His political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak said Anwar’s meeting with other coalition members was being held at an undisclosed location.

Farhash said it was too early to make any speculation about a possible new “backdoor government” as efforts to do so had not yet been successful.

“If it was successful they would have announced it. There’s nothing yet.

He said the formation of a new government was the prerogative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“This is under the discretion of the Agong, whether backdoor or clean mandate. Right now, it looks like the (government’s) status remains,” he told reporters when met outside Anwar’s residence.

He confirmed that Anwar and his wife, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, would be at Istana Negara at 2.30pm tomorrow for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He said the audience had been requested some time ago and was a courtesy call to brief the King about current political affairs.

PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, who was at a dinner attended by party leaders of PPBM, PAS, Umno, and some MPs of PKR, held an hour-long meeting with supporters after the dinner. He said he would continue with the reform agenda.

Azmin remained tight-lipped about today’s events and did not respond when asked about the accusation that he was the “betrayer”.



