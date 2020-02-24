BN, PAS lawmakers to seek audience with King, claim they have majority

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan says all Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS MPs will be at Istana Negara at 5pm today for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Takiyuddin, who is also the Kota Bharu MP, claimed that BN and PAS have enough MPs to form the new government.

“Yes, we have a sufficient number of 129 (MPs). This evening we will meet the Agong at the palace,” he said when met at Umno headquarters here today..

Asked whether all BN and PAS MPs would be present, Takiyuddin said yes.

FMT reporters have been told that a few Umno and PAS leaders are waiting at PWTC for the next move by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS president Hadi Awang.

MORE TO COME



