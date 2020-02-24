DAP calls for emergency meeting as Anwar, wife prepare to meet Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP has called for an emergency meeting at its headquarters here, following speculation that it could cease to be part of the ruling coalition following a political realignment.

DAP leaders including those with senior Cabinet posts have been tight-lipped even as speculation mounted that it could lose federal power.

This afternoon, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this afternoon, as he confirmed there was an attempt to thwart his prime ministerial ambition.

Anwar will be accompanied by his wife, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, for a royal audience at 2pm.

The Klang Valley was abuzz yesterday with talk of Dr Mahathir Mohamad leading a political coup to expel DAP from the Pakatan Harapan coalition which came to power after the historic 2018 elections.

Later, party leaders and MPs of PPBM, PAS and Umno were seen at the Sheraton hotel in Petaling Jaya, where PKR deputy president Azmin Ali and supporters had been meeting earlier in the day.



