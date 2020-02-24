Dr M arrives at palace for audience with King

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who resigned as prime minister this afternoon, has arrived at Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Mahathir arrived at the palace grounds here at 4.40pm, accompanied by a motorcade.

His audience with Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah comes a few hours after PKR president Anwar Ibrahim went to the palace.

Mahathir submitted his resignation letter to the King today, following a meeting with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim this morning.

It is now up to the King to decide whether to accept the resignation.

This comes amid intense speculation of a new coalition being formed following a flurry of political meetings yesterday.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Mahathir submitted his resignation letter at 1pm.



