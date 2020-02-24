Mahathir resigns as PPBM chairman

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has resigned with immediate effect as chairman of his party PPBM, just hours after submitting his resignation letter as prime minister.

This also follows the announcement by PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin that the party had quit Pakatan Harapan.

Mahathir founded PPBM in 2016 alongside several former Umno leaders.

PPBM later joined PH as a coalition partner and was effective in mobilising public support in the wake of public disenchantment with the Najib Razak administration over the 1MDB scandal.

Mahathir’s shock resignation as prime minister today came amid speculation that a new coalition comprising MPs from both sides of the divide would form a new federal government.



