Dr M meets Azmin, 7 party chiefs from both divides

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has met eight senior political leaders representing seven parties from both sides of the divide at his office in Putrajaya today.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the meetings.

Apart from former PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali, the seven political party chiefs are Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and Sarawak’s GPS chairman Abang Johari Openg.

Warisan president Shafie Apdal is expected to meet Mahathir tomorrow.

The meetings are believed to be part of efforts to formulate a solution to the political crisis, following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan coalition yesterday.

The coalition was dealt a blow after the withdrawal of PPBM, as well as the sacking and exit of Azmin and 10 others alligned to him.

Party chiefs and MPs had also had audiences with the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara today.

It is believed that most political blocs are planning to back Mahathir to continue as prime minister in the event of a new coalition.



