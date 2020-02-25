Guan Eng says self-interest behind anti-PH moves

PETALING JAYA: Lim Guan Eng has criticised “certain” PPBM leaders and “renegade PKR members led by Azmin Ali” for the political turmoil resulting from moves to form a new government.

He accused them of acting out of self-interest and “pure political opportunism” and called on Malaysians to reject them.

Lim, who is DAP secretary-general, was quoted by Malaysiakini as saying that Malaysians had become confused by “all this political chicanery” which he likened to the Game of Thrones political soap opera.

Lim said the DAP had had no part in the political manoeuvring which had led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and said the party supported Mahathir to continue leading the country.

The DAP supported Mahathir’s stance in refusing to work with the Umno leaders, whom he accused of being corrupt. Leaders of Amanah and Warisan have also pledged their support for Mahathir.

Lim was finance minister in Mahathir’s government. However, following Mahathir’s resignation, all ministerial and allied appointments have been revoked.

Mahathir’s resignation was accepted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today, and he was appointed as interim prime minister while a new government and Cabinet were being formed.



