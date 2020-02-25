‘No plans’ for PPBM to team up with opposition

PETALING JAYA: Leaders of PPBM, which quit the Pakatan Harapan coalition today, have not discussed the possibility of working with Umno and PAS, party secretary-general Marzuki Yahya said tonight.

“This matter didn’t come up,” he said after the party’s supreme council met for more than 2-1/2 hours at party headquarters here.

However, he said PPBM would be grateful if PAS and Umno were to throw their support behind Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who resigned as the party’s chairman and prime minister earlier today.

Tonight’s meeting was held to discuss the party’s next course of action after leaving PH. Marzuki said the decision to quit Pakatan Harapan was a unanimous one.

When asked if there were plans to join forces with the opposition to form a new coalition dubbed Pakatan Nasional, Marzuki said “there were no plans at the moment”.

When pressed about Mahathir’s decision to step down as party chairman, Marzuki said it could be because Mahathir had resigned as prime minister.

He said the party had unanimously rejected Mahathir’s resignation and backed him to remain as prime minister.

Mahathir’s resignation as 7th prime minister was accepted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today, who then appointed Mahathir as interim prime minister until a new government is formed.

All ministerial and allied appointments of the previous government were revoked, marking the formal end of the Pakatan Harapan government.



