PPBM rejects Dr M’s quitting as chairman, says party man

PETALING JAYA: A member of PPBM’s Supreme Council said tonight that the party has rejected the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad as party chairman.

Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said they wanted Mahathir to continue leading the party.

“We also gave him our full support to continue as prime minister and not just as an interim one,” he told reporters after attending a PPBM leadership meeting following the party’s decision to leave the Pakatan Harapan coalition, which had formed the previous government.

The PH government collapsed with Mahathir’s resignation, and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who appointed him interim prime minister, has also revoked all ministerial and allied appointments.

Rafiq said the party’s top leaders intend to meet Mahathir at his residence in Seri Kembangan in the morning.

When asked if Mahathir has agreed to meet them, Rafiq said “they will try to arrange”.

Asked if the party was informed of the reasons for Mahathir’s decision to step down as chairman, he said: “That is very personal. We cannot disclose.”

Mahathir resigned as both prime minister and PPBM chairman earlier today, after a day of political manoeuvring by MPs of PPBM, Umno, PAS and others to form a new coalition to take power.



