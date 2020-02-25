PPBM Youth will not work with Umno, says Syed Saddiq

PETALING JAYA: PPBM Youth is opposed to working with Umno en bloc, says its chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with the wing’s national exco and state chiefs, Syed Saddiq also said they will defend the mandate given by the people in the 14th general election.

“We take the stand that the people have the power and have chosen their government, and we will not allow powerbrokers to determine the direction of the nation.

“At the same time, we defend Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s principled stand against working with Umno en bloc under the leadership of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.”

This, he said, was due to the issues of corruption, abuse of power and court cases involving Umno’s top leaders.

“We want the youth to join politics to clean it up. We must not send a bad and negative message to the youth to the point that they hate politics,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said the wing had relayed its decision to the party, and emphasised that it was the same decision taken by Mahathir.

He also urged the people to have faith in Mahathir, saying “he will make the right decisions”.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah started meeting each of the 222 MPs individually from this afternoon to determine who they want as prime minister.

This came after Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister and PPBM’s exit from Pakatan Harapan.

Mahathir, now the interim prime minister, has held a series of meetings with political party leaders.



