Sabah police seize drugs worth RM750,000, arrest man

KOTA KINABALU: A Sarawakian was arrested by police for possession of drugs comprising ketamine and pills worth nearly RM750,000 here.

In the raid last Saturday, police found the 47-year-old man from Sibu had used a condominium unit at Jalan Lintas in Kepayan here to stash the drugs.

Sabah police chief Zaini Jass said following a tip-off, anti-narcotics police caught the suspect at the condominium’s parking lot where he was found with about 156gm of syabu, or methamphetamine, in his sling bag.

“A further inspection at a condominium unit he was renting there led to the discovery of more syabu weighing over 1,620g.

“Besides that, we also found ketamine weighing about 2,662g, and thousands of ecstasy pills and eramin-5 pills – all of these drugs are worth RM743,280,” he told reporters today.

“He had rented two condominium units at RM1,700 each since last July, one of which was used as his ‘storage’ place for the drugs.”



