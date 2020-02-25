Several former PH, Umno ministers meet Mahathir at PMO

PUTRAJAYA: Several former ministers have met with interim Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad since he clocked-in to work this morning.

Those seen entering the prime minister’s office included Muhyiddin Yassin, former Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein, former PKR vice-president Mohamed Azmin Ali, former deputy prime minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Wan Azizah told reporters gathered outside the prime minister’s office that she came in to clear her desk.

Hishammuddin left the building at 11.38am while Muhyiddin, the former PPBM president left the prime minister’s office at 1.57pm. Azmin left at 2.30pm.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar have also left the prime minister’s office.

It is believed that former finance minister Lim Guan Eng is still in the office.

The spate of meetings come after Mahathir’s shock resignation yesterday. He was subsequently appointed as interim prime minister by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

All 26 Cabinet appointments have also been revoked until a new prime minister is appointed.

Mahathir’s resignation yesterday came after a day of political manoeuvres among MPs from PPBM, Umno, PAS and others intent on forming a new coalition to take power.

He also resigned as the chairman of PPBM, which has since announced it is no longer part of PH.

The Yang Di-Pertuan Agong has granted an audience to all MPs.



