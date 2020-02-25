BN and allies call for fresh polls, say support for Dr M conditional

KUALA LUMPUR: MPs from Barisan Nasional and its ally PAS today called for fresh elections to elect a new government, Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa said following their audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

“We take the view that in this situation, the mandate must be returned to the people. We ask for the dissolution of the Parliament to let the people decide,” he told reporters at the Umno headquarters here.

Annuar also confirmed that the bloc had on Sunday informed the Agong of their support for Dr Mahathir Mohamad to lead a new government.

But he said the support was on condition that DAP would not be part of any new federal coalition.

He said BN, represented by Umno, MCA and MIC as well as PAS and Sabah’s PBRS would also not agree to Mahathir picking MPs individually to form a “unity government”, saying all MPs should be accepted en bloc.

“This goes against our parties’ stand,” he added.

MORE TO COME



