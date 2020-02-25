We’ll keep fighting for Sarawak’s rights, says Baru

KUCHING: Former Sarawak PKR leader Baru Bian has assured the people he will continue to fight for the state’s rights so that it will not be denied the development and prosperity it deserves.

The Selangau MP was one of nine PKR leaders aligned to former deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali to have quit the party.

They include two other Sarawak MPs – Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo) and Ali Biju (Saratok).

Azmin and former vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin have since been sacked by PKR.

In a statement today, Baru said: “I wish to reaffirm that our struggle remains intact. Our track record of fighting for the poor and marginalised is clear.

“I assure our supporters that Ali Biju, Mongin and I, with the rest of our colleagues, will continue to act wisely and humbly, always in the interest of our people, Sarawakians, and our nation.”

Baru also also reaffirmed his support for Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I reiterate that we have the fullest confidence in interim prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to lead us to realising his shared prosperity vision as he brings the nation together in reconciliation and healing,” he said.

He said he was happy that those who had been calling for Mahathir’s resignation had done a “U-turn” and were now calling for him to stay on.

“This vindication proves our stand has been correct all along.

“I call on all supporters to give us a bit of time, and to remain patient and calm as we pray together and work for a peaceful solution to this political impasse,” he said.

Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen had earlier expressed regret over the resignation of the state PKR leaders, who he said had the intention of forming a new government with Umno and PAS.

Describing it as “a betrayal of PKR and the voters’ trust”, Chong said: “Their alignment with Azmin’s faction to topple the democratically elected PH government has brought chaos to the country and paralysed the whole government.”

The other MPs who quit PKR were Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Kamaruddin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak), Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), Santhara Kumar (Segamat) and Jonathan Yasin (Ranau).



