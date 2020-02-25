Witness statement not ready, Najib’s SRC trial put off

KUALA LUMPUR: The hearing of Najib Razak’s SRC International corruption trial could not proceed today after the defence told the High Court it could not finalise the witness statement for a company director, scheduled to testify later in the day.

The former prime minister’s lawyer, Farhan Read, told High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali the defence wanted to raise several issues with the witness, Rosman Abdullah, after it obtained statements yesterday on several key individuals including Low Taek Jho, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil and Jerome Lee.

“We undertake to supply Rosman’s finalised statement to prosecution by today. I apologise for this,” he said.

Co-counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah also told the court that Najib had to attend an Umno meeting at the party’s headquarters this morning, followed later by an audience at Istana Negara.

Ad hoc prosecutor V Sithambaram said the prosecution hoped to obtain the witness statement early so it could prepare its cross-examination.

Nazlan then adjourned the hearing for the day. It will continue tomorrow with Rosman testifying.

“We need certain commitment from defence to deliver the statement to prosecution today,” he added.

Earlier, Shafee also told the court the defence would call Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) officer Mohd Nasharudin Amir to testify on Thursday.

“We will also be calling Latheefa Koya, Dzulkifli Ahmad, Shukry Mohd Salleh and former AG Mohamed Apandi Ali to testify,” he said.

The judge said the defence team must arrange for subpoenas to be issued to the intended witnesses by this week.

Najib is facing six charges of money laundering and criminal breach of trust in the transfer of RM42 million from SRC International to his personal account.

He is also accused of abusing his power as prime minister by giving government guarantees on SRC International’s RM4 billion loan from Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP).



