Istana Negara turns away Shafee’s representative to meet Agong

PETALING JAYA: An Istana Negara official today said that Semporna MP Shafee Apdal and Padang Rengas MP Mohamed Nazri Aziz were the only two members of Dewan Rakyat who have yet to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to reveal their choice for the country’s next prime minister.

The Agong spent the last two days personally interviewing all MPs – excluding interim Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad – at Istana Negara to determine who, in his judgment, is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the House members in the wake of the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

FMT understands Nazri is currently overseas.

While Shafee sent a representative, he was rejected as the three-minute-long personal interview session with the Agong cannot be attended by anyone other than the MP in question.

As many as 137 MPs were present at the Istana Negara today to meet the Agong while 83 MPs attended yesterday’s session.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan today confirmed that its components have nominated PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as the eighth prime minister.

During a press conference today at the PKR headquarters after a PH Presidential Council meeting, Anwar said the coalition has been working to defend the mandate given to Pakatan Harapan by the people.



