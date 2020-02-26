Lawyer claims trial to racial incitement in Facebook post

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz today claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here for alleged racial incitement.

He was charged under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code for allegedly trying to incite hatred among the different races.

If found guilty, Khairul may face a maximum of two years’ jail or fine, or both.

Syed Azimal Farhan Maarof represented Khairul while deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sophian Zakaria appeared for the prosecution.

It was alleged that he had posted a two-minute-and-17-second video on his Facebook account last month where he had said that there was no mention of Chinese or Indians under the Federal Constitution.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia granted Khairul bail of RM6,000 with one surety.

The court also ordered Khairul to surrender his passport pending the disposal of his case as well as to report himself to the police station in Gombak every month.

The next date for mention is March 26.

Previously, Khairul had caused controversy when he threatened to lodge a report against a Puchong secondary school over its supposedly “religious” decorations in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

He said the decorations were “unconstitutional” and alleged that Muslim parents had complained against what they deemed to be an attempt to propagate a religion other than Islam to students.



