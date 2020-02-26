Live: After royal audience, Azmin tight-lipped on joining PPBM

KUALA LUMPUR: Another 132 MPs, this time mostly from Pakatan Harapan as well as PPBM and MPs aligned to sacked PKR leader Azmin Ali, are making their way to the national palace here as they make known their choice of the next government to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

3:40pm: Sacked PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali said he and 10 other MPs refused to comment on FMT’s report that they would be joining PPBM.

3.03pm: DAP MPs are expected to propose PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister. Sin Chew Daily quoted a party member as saying that all their MPs were summoned earlier for a briefing on the matter.

1:40pm: A bus ferrying DAP MPs, including party supremo Lim Kit Siang, arrives at the palace.

1.16pm: The 11 former PKR MPs issued a statement reiterating their support for Dr Mahathir Mohamad and called for national reconciliation for the greater good of the country.

“We want a national reconciliation where Dewan Rakyat members prioritise the aspirations of the people and a national agenda,” said the group, led by Mohamed Azmin Ali.

1.10pm: Amanah’s Hatta Ramli said Pakatan Harapan would make a comeback.

1:09pm: PH MPs are leaving the palace.

12:58pm: Wangsa Maju MP Dr Tan Yee Kew said PKR MPs signed a declaration for president Anwar Ibrahim to be made the 8th prime minister.

12:55pm: Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah said everything was “all good” following the meeting with the Agong.

12:48pm: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim leaves the palace. He did not stop to talk to reporters gathered outside the istana gate.

12:25pm: Police ask Pakatan Harapan supporters gathered near palace to disperse from the area reserved for the media.

12:00pm: All PPBM MPs have unanimously named Dr Mahathir Mohamad for prime minister during their audience with the Agong today, party president Muhyiddin Yassin has announced.

11:57am: Amanah’s Salahuddin Ayub, Hanipa Maidin, Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Khalid Samad arrive at the palace. Mujahid, who is Parit Buntar MP, says there is still hope and is confident the “sun will rise again”.

11:46am: Amanah president Mohamad Sabu arrives at the palace.

11:42: Palace officials unload chairs from a truck for media practitioners camped outside the Palace gate.

11:20am: A small but noisy group of PKR supporters including the pro-Anwar Ibrahim Otai Reformis group continue to gather outside Istana Negara. They shout slogans mocking sacked party leaders Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin, chanting “Bye-bye Gombak, Ampang”.

11:19am: PPBM deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir leaves the palace.

10:40am: A group of PKR MPs which include Selayang MP William Leong and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil arrive on a double decker bus, before their audience with the Agong.

10:16am: A handful of Anwar Ibrahim supporters gather some 100 metres away from the palace gate, waiving PKR flags and shouting “reformasi”. Among them are members of the Otai Reformis group which had threatened to hold rallies if Anwar is not made the prime minister by May this year.

9:47am: PPBM president and Pagoh MP Muhyiddin Yassin among the earliest to arrive this morning. His party had quit the Pakatan Harapan coalition this week at the same time Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced his resignation. Muhyiddin left about 90 minutes later.



