PH nominates Anwar as PM

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan has confirmed that PKR president Anwar Ibrahim is the coalition’s candidate for prime minister.

At a press conference at the PKR headquarters here today after a PH Presidential Council meeting, Anwar said they have been working to defend the mandate given to PH by the people.

“Pakatan Harapan does not agree with any efforts to set up a backdoor government.”

This comes after the coalition’s MPs had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

MORE TO COME



