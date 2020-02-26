Sabah CM dept denies Shafie sent rep to meet Agong

PETALING JAYA: The Sabah Chief Minister’s Department has denied that Mohd Shafie Apdal sent a representative to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today in view of the political crisis the country is facing.

“The chief minister of Sabah, Mohd Shafie Apdal, went to Istana Negara this evening and did as expected of all MPs,” said the department in a statement.

“It is not true that he sent a representative, who was then turned away.”

An Istana Negara official previously said that Semporna MP Shafie sent a representative to the three-minute-long personal interview session with the Agong to reveal his choice for the country’s next prime minister.

“You have to be present yourself and you cannot send anyone to represent you.

“He sent a representative in the afternoon but he was not accepted,” said the official.

The official also said Padang Rengas MP Mohamed Nazri Aziz also did not attend the interview.

FMT understands Nazri is currently overseas.

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah started interviewing all the Dewan Rakyat MPs from yesterday to ascertain who commands the majority support in Parliament to enable a new government to be formed.

This follows the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister on Monday.



