Cops looking for 8 men in Sabah hardware store attack

KOTA KINABALU: Police are looking for eight men who attacked two people at a hardware store in Sabah’s east coast Lahad Datu district.

A CCTV recording of the 2pm incident on Tuesday showed a group of men repeatedly punching and kicking one of the victims as he was just about to leave the store.

A store worker could be seen in the clip trying to break up the attack but failed.

Lahad Datu police chief Nasri Mansor said between six and eight suspects, aged in their 20s, had assaulted the victim.

“The group then attacked his relative who was in a car nearby. Both victims, aged 16 and 18, managed to escape,” he said, adding that they sustained injuries to the face.

A police report was lodged on the same day.

Nasri said police had obtained the CCTV recording from the shop and had identified the suspects.

He urged those with information to contact the police.



