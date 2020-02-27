Engineer hurt badly in police helicopter crash in Tawau

KOTA KINABALU: An engineer was seriously hurt while five others, including a pilot, escaped with light injuries after the police helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Sabah’s east coast Tawau district tonight.

It is learned the AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter had taken off from the Tawau airport at 7.28pm. It crashed while attempting to touch down at the General Operations Force’s 14th Battalion camp.

The police engineer was identified as Wedrick Sindih, 35.

Sabah Police Air Wing Unit commander Ahmad Lokman Abdul Hadi said besides the captain and his co-pilot, the others onboard the helicopter were three air observers.

“They only suffered light injuries but the engineer is seriously hurt. All are being treated at the Tawau hospital.

“Investigations will be carried out at the location to ascertain why the crash happened,” he said, when contacted.



