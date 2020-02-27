Lynas’ licence renewed for another 3 years

PETALING JAYA: Lynas Malaysia’s licence has been renewed for another three years till March 2023, the rare earth company has announced.

It said the renewal is subject to several conditions including developing a permanent disposal facility (PDF) within the first year from the date of the approval.

Earlier this month, reports said the government had agreed to renew Lynas Malaysia’s licence for another three years.

In January, Lynas said it had received consent from Pahang, where the plant is located, to build a storage facility.

