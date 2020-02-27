Show us your numbers, Umno tells Melaka PH

KUALA LUMPUR: Melaka Umno chairman Abdul Rauf Yusoh has urged the Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) to show it has the majority to form the state government.

He said the Melaka Barisan Nasional (BN) rejected state chief minister Adly Zahari’s statement that the status quo remained for the state and that the government administration was proceeding as usual.

“We urge PH to prove to the Yang di-Pertua Negeri immediately by handing over the statutory declarations (SD), as a sign of the majority support of assemblymen for the state government.

“If it cannot prove that it has the majority support, then it is a hung state assembly,” he told reporters at PWTC here today.

In an apparent open invitation to other state assemblymen, Rauf said BN was only waiting for two more state representatives to join it to form the state government.

“God-willing, we will see a change in the political landscape of Melaka if we succeed in proving that we have the numbers.

In Melaka, PH is evenly matched against BN-PAS with 13 seats, and PPBM’s two votes in the state places it in a kingmaker position, able to determine who will hold a majority and thus form the state government.



