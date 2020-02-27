Status quo in Penang, 2 PPBM assemblymen won’t lose seats for now

GEORGE TOWN: The two PPBM assemblymen in Penang will continue to support the Pakatan Harapan government until the political uncertainty at the federal government level is resolved.

Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq and Telok Bahang assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim will, therefore, continue to support the ruling coalition for now, according to a statement issued by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s political secretary Teh Lai Heng.

As such, there will be no change in the state assembly. There has been talk that following the exit of PPBM from PH, the two would lose their seats, in accordance with the anti-hopping law in the state constitution.

Tay said both assemblymen met Chow at his office at 1pm at level 28 in Komtar today.

Khaliq Mehtab arrived at Komtar about 12.15pm. Zolkifly avoided the media and used another entrance to go up to the chief minister’s office.

The DAP holds 19 of the 40 seats in the state assembly, PKR holds 14, Amanah has two, PPBM has two, and Umno and PAS have one each

Chow had on Tuesday said the Telok Bahang and the Bertam assembly seats might fall vacant as both the assemblymen had announced their intention to quit PH following the collapse of the PH government at the federal level.

Chow had said this after briefing Yang di-Pertua Negeri Abdul Rahman Abbas on the latest political developments in the state and federal level.

Penang is the only state to have passed an anti-hopping enactment. Article 14(A)(1) of the Constitution of the State of Penang (Amendment) Enactment 2012 states that a member of the assembly shall vacate his seat if:

Having been elected as a candidate of a political party, he resigns or is expelled from or ceases for any reason whatsoever to be a member of that party; or

Having been elected as an independent, the member later joins a political party.



