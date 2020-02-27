Umno readies for snap polls, says sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has begun preparing its election machinery for the possibility of a snap election, party secretary-general Annuar Musa announced today.

He said a circular had been issued with instructions for Umno’s election machinery to be mobilised, together with PAS, under the Muafakat Nasional concept.

“We have called for Parliament to be dissolved so it’s only right for us to make preparations in that direction although we don’t know what the palace’s decision will be.

“We have given guidelines on the mechanism of cooperation between our party and PAS at all levels, including division, district and state assembly,” he said during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in PWTC today.

He said the party will wait for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision on the current political crisis, adding that there should be no speculation that could disturb the decision-making process being undertaken by the King.

He refused to comment on other matters, reiterating that the party will wait for the Agong’s decision.

“We will not comment regarding the current arrangement because we must respect the due process that’s still taking place.”

MPs from Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS had on Tuesday called for fresh elections to elect a new government following their audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, saying the mandate should be returned to the people.

Annuar also confirmed that the bloc had on Sunday informed the Agong of their support for Dr Mahathir Mohamad to lead a new government, with the condition that DAP should not be part of any new federal coalition.

Umno division heads were called for a special meeting with the party’s Supreme Council and its president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, at its headquarters at PWTC here today.

Annuar said 180 out of 191 division heads were present at the meeting. Some were absent due to the last-minute nature of the meeting. He said no division leaders had left the party.



