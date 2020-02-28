Azmin at PPBM meeting chaired by Mahathir?

KUALA LUMPUR: Gombak MP Mohamed Azmin Ali is believed to be among former PKR MPs who attended a four-hour PPBM meeting chaired by Dr Mahathir Mohamad at Yayasan Al-Bukhary this morning.

A vehicle believed to be ferrying Azmin was seen leaving about the same time as those of other PPBM MPs after the meeting.

When leaving the building, Alor Gajah MP Redzuan Yusof told reporters to wait for a press conference later today.

Bandar Tun Razak MP Kamaruddin Jaafar, one of the 11 MPs who had left PKR, was spotted leaving the building, while Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin and Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Rashid Hasnon were also believed to have been present.

Pagoh MP Muhyiddin Yassin, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Kubang Pasu MP Amiruddin Hamzah, Titiwangsa MP Rina Harun, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik, Perak Menteri Besar Faizal Azumu and PPBM secretary-general Marzuki Yahya were also seen arriving for the meeting.

The group of 11 former PKR MPs were reportedly set to join PPBM, in what would be a boost for Mahathir as Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs switch loyalties to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Previously, Redzuan, who is also a PPBM Supreme Council member, had revealed that the party had chosen Muhyiddin to be the country’s eighth prime minister.

Mahathir had announced yesterday that the next head of government would be elected in Parliament on March 2, as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had found that no one had a clear majority to form the government.

“And because there is no distinct majority, he (the King) says the right forum is the Dewan Rakyat. However, he said if the Dewan Rakyat failed to find a person with a majority, snap elections would be called,” Mahathir said.

However, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamad Ariff Yusof rejected the notice to call for the special sitting on Monday, saying in a statement that it could only be convened after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong decides on the formation of a new government.

The Conference of Rulers had also convened a special meeting at Istana Negara today.

It is learnt that the meeting was to discuss the political crisis following the prime minister’s resignation after PPBM pulled out of the ruling coalition.



