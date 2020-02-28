Better to ‘buy’ support of the people than MPs, says Hadi

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has explained why the Islamist party is pushing for a snap election to overcome the political crisis.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Terengganu, Hadi was asked to comment on allegations that some parties were trying to “buy” the support of MPs to form a simple majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

“That’s how it is, (it’s better) to leave it to the people. You want to buy, buy the people, whether the people want to be bought, leave it to them. Dissolve parliament,” he said.

Yesterday, interim Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that the next prime minister may have to be decided on Monday during a special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

Mahathir, who met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday, also revealed that there was no clear majority established on the formation of the next government.

PAS and Barisan Nasional have called for the Parliament to be dissolved to pave the way for fresh elections.

Hadi also explained why the party would not go ahead with the motion of confidence in support of Mahathir, saying this was because many did not back the move. including Umno and Pakatan Harapan MPs.

As such, he said, it was better to let the people decide.

“There’s no point in supporting (Mahathir through the motion), if there aren’t enough voices to support. Initially, we proposed a parliamentary vote to support him.

“Because the response was not positive, including from DAP and PKR, who no longer supported him, Umno too didn’t support.”

PAS, he added, was ready for a general election if one were called.



