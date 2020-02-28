Dissolving Parliament not the best option, says caucus

KUALA LUMPUR: Dissolving Parliament is not the best option to ending the political crisis, the secretary-general of a caucus of Malay interest groups, Malay Consultation Council (MPM), said.

Hasan Mad said there was still time for political blocs to discuss and reach unanimous decisions on picking the new prime minister and avoiding another election.

“Dissolving the Parliament is not the best option for now as it is risky and costly,” he said after MPM’s adviser, former inspector-general of police Hanif Omar, led a group in submitting a memorandum to the Malay rulers at Istana Negara today.

Hanif, who was accompanied by another former IGP, Musa Hassan, and former Dewan Negara president Abu Zahar Ujang, later told reporters the content of the memorandum was “strictly for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong”.

“Part of the memorandum (deals with) our concerns, that’s all,” he said.

Musa hoped the political crisis could be solved immediately, saying “it will threaten Malaysia if this continues”.



