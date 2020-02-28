Johor Umno chief is new MB

PETALING JAYA: Johor Umno chief Hasni Mohammad is being sworn in as the state’s new menteri besar.

Hasni is now taking his oath in a ceremony at Istana Bukit Serene in front of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

This comes after the sultan gave his consent for a new coalition government comprising PPBM, Umno and its Barisan Nasional allies, and PAS, to form the state government, following the break-up of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

The PH state coalition lost its majority following PPBM’s pull-out.

Sultan Ibrahim had summoned all 56 assemblymen in the state to hear their views.



