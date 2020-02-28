MAHB names Shukrie Salleh as new group CEO

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has named Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh as its new group CEO, effective Monday.

Shukrie has been the acting group CEO following Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin’s resignation in January.

Shukrie first joined Malaysia Airports in May 2019 as the chief operating officer.

A chartered accountant, Shukrie held various posts in several local companies, including DRB-Hicom, Pos Malaysia Berhad and KL Airport Services Sdn Bhd.

He also served as chief operating officer for AirAsia.

“The board is confident that Shukrie’s wide-ranging experience will be of immense contribution to Malaysia Airports and that his leadership will propel the group further to become a global airport company,” the airport operator said in a statement today.



